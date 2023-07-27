Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells $3,706,562.57 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,582,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,813. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.48. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,979,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,288,000 after purchasing an additional 220,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,085,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 183,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

