Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) PT Lowered to GBX 223

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 ($2.90) to GBX 223 ($2.86) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Monday.
Petershill Partners Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PHLL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 69,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -516.25. Petershill Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 142 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 241 ($3.09).
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Petershill Partners
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Four Reasons Tractor Supply Company Can Plow New Highs In 2023
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- McDonald’s Earnings Growth Shows Value to Consumers and Investors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Falling In Love With Honeywell Stock After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.