Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) PT Lowered to GBX 223

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 ($2.90) to GBX 223 ($2.86) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Monday.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PHLL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 69,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -516.25. Petershill Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 142 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 241 ($3.09).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Petershill Partners

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £73,800 ($94,627.52). 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

