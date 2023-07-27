Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HD traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.63. 407,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

