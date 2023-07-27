Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.0 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$11.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.05. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$9.71 and a 52-week high of C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.5410498 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.13.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

