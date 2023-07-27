Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.0 %
Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$11.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.05. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$9.71 and a 52-week high of C$15.29.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.5410498 EPS for the current year.
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
