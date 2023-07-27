Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEY. CIBC cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.13.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.34. 758,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.90. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$9.71 and a twelve month high of C$15.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.5410498 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

