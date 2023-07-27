Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,030,857. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $208.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

