Phibro Animal Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 92,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.54. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $575.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.19 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 358,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

