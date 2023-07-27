Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 4.5 %
NYSE:FENG opened at $1.70 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
