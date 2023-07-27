Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

PIRS stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.94%. Analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

