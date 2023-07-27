Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 1,440,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PPC. TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
