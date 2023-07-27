PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NRGX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 11,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,607. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,759 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $315,723.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,642,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,360,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 755,294 shares of company stock worth $11,844,347 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,196 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

