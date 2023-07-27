Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Reduced by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

