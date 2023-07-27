Piper Sandler Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $174.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPAR. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.29. The company had a trading volume of 199,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $350,862,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

