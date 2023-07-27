Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plains GP to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 243.2%.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,048. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

