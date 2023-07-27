Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 168,920 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 17,316,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,915,422. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

