Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,268. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

