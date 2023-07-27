Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.44. 305,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.27.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

