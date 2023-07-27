Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 497.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,818,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,089,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 525,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.21. 17,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

