Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $514.18. 49,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.70 and its 200-day moving average is $460.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

