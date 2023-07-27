Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,914 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $59.67 on Thursday, hitting $702.04. 687,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,357. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $619.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $704.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

