Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of Popular stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.68. 798,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $83.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

