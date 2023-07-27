Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 466,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,731. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.