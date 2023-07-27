Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

POR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. 783,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,151. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.