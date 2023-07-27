POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $131.86

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.86, but opened at $125.15. POSCO shares last traded at $127.26, with a volume of 464,961 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

