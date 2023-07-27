Premier Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 122,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $781.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFC. TheStreet cut shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

