Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $83.20. 1,272,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

