Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 127,000 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 127,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Embraer comprises about 1.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,392,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 888,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Embraer by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,378,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 92,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Embraer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,301,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 1,347,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

