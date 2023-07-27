Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 66,000 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock TCP Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 262,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,768. The company has a current ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 13,613.61%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.