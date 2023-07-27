Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 19.6 %

SIMO stock traded down $12.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,035,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

