Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,976 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BlueLinx by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BlueLinx by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

BXC traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.55). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

