Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $1.24 Million Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth $4,295,652,000,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 29.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 102,463 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCSF shares. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

