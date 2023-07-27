Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.80.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.1 %

PRGS stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,317 shares of company stock valued at $252,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

