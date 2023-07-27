PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. PROS updated its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Shares of PRO opened at $36.28 on Thursday. PROS has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 981,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

