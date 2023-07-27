ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,761 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,346. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

