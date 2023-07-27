ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.90. 130,237,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,915,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

