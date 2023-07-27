Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,095 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.