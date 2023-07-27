Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 7,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

