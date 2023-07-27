Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.
NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 7,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.50.
PROV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
