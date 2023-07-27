Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Investar Holding Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Get Investar alerts:

ISTR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Investar Stock Performance

Investar Increases Dividend

Shares of ISTR opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.47. Investar has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Investar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 989,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 13.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.