Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Lifted by Zacks Research

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,028,000 after buying an additional 3,679,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $58,073,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.