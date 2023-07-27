QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,913,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

