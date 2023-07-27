Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 3,031 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $254.82 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.10 and a 1-year high of $257.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

