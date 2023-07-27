Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.73 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in S&P Global by 666.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 41,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 307,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $428.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

