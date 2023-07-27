Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Shares of MPC opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $87.61 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

