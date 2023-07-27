Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

