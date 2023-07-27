Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 134 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.36 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

