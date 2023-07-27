Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 27,681.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,325,000 after purchasing an additional 992,091 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Textron by 2,478.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 635,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Textron by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 397,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.98%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

