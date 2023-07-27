Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Quotient Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUOT remained flat at $3.92 on Tuesday. 283,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,036. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $386.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

