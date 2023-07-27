Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.25.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RXT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 582,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 151.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 4,801.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

