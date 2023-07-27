Raymond James Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $125.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $113.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $120.61.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,643 shares of company stock worth $21,680,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.