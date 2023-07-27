Raymond James Boosts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $49.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

NYSE EVTC opened at $40.99 on Monday. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,109. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

